Implementation of horticulture schemes in J&K under NHB reviewed

While chairing the meeting, Atal Dulloo directed for the constitution of a task force to oversee the implementation of various horticulture projects under NHB. He directed the officers to generate awareness among the farmers and the entrepreneurs so that they can derive benefit from the schemes available under NHB for the promotion of horticulture in J&K.

He further directed the officers to work in a coordinated manner so as that the farming community gets maximum benefits out of the schemes and interventions.

Deputy Director NHB made a presentation capturing the major incentives available under NHB Schemes that could be available for the promotion of the horticulture sector in UT of J&K.