'India achieving 7% growth despite challenges posed by Ukraine crisis'

Riyadh,: India has made powerful efforts to grow its economy and emerge as a higher-income country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, expressing hope that it will be the fastest growing major economy in the world this year with at least 7 per cent growth despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis.

Jaishankar arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries. It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia as External Affairs Minister.

"Began my visit to Saudi Arabia with interaction with our community. Appreciated the contribution of our Diaspora in facing national challenges. Spoke to them about our country's resilience, especially during the time of the Covid and national transformation that is underway in India," Jaishankar tweeted.