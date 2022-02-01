India expected to become $5 tn economy by FY26 or FY27: CEA

New Delhi: India is expected to become a $5 trillion economy by FY26 or FY27 if the 8 percent GDP growth rate is retained, Chief Economic Advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said on Tuesday.

In the post-Budget press conference held here, Nageswaran said while replying to a question: "If we continue to retain the path of 8 per cent of real GDP growth and if we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the Financial Year 2025-26 or 2026-27."

Before the conference, in her Budget speech in the Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that overall, sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of "our country's strong resilience".