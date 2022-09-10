‘India is on course to becoming a USD 30 trillion economy in next 25-30 years’

Los Angeles: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, reiterated today that both India and the United States are committed to furthering their strategic alliance and economic ties. He was speaking at a Los Angeles event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Goyal reaffirmed that both the Government of India and the Government of USA desire to strengthen economic relations & strategic partnership, adding that the strong bond with the people of the United States will transcend into business and government very rapidly.

Touching upon the growth story that is unfolding in India, Goyal mentioned that two FTAs have already been finalised this year, and hoped for the conclusion of at least two more FTAs by the end of this year.