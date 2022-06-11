‘India moving from women-specific to women-led projects’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that in the Biotech Start-ups sector, India was moving from women-specific to women-led projects. He said that India today was looking at a growth of the biotech sector from $80 Billion to $150 Billion in the next 4 years and added that this could not be accomplished without the active participation of women.

After releasing a book based on “Compendium of 75 Women Biotech Entrepreneurs” at Biotech Start-up Expo held at Pragati Maidan here, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was addressing the session “The Way Forward.”