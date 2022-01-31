‘India to remain fastest-growing major economy’

The Economic Survey -- an annual report card of the economy -- presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, warned about risks from global inflation and pandemic-related disruptions.

Sitharaman is expected to announce plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs in her Budget to be presented on Tuesday.

The survey assumed oil prices will range between USD 70 and 75 per barrel next year even though they are above USD 90 now. It also assumed a normal monsoon rainfall and an orderly withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks.

“The projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be orderly,” the survey said.