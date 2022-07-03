India’s fuel sales soar in June

New Delhi: India’s petrol and diesel sales soared in June on the back of the start of cropping season, summer travels and overall pick up in economic activity, preliminary industry data showed.

The start of the cropping season helped diesel demand register a double-digit growth over the pre-pandemic period -- a record in recent years.

Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 35.2 per cent year-on-year to 7.38 million tonnes in June.

This was 10.5 per cent higher than sales in pre-pandemic June 2019 and 33.3 per cent more than June 2020. It was 11.5 per cent higher than 6.7 million tonnes of consumption during May this year.