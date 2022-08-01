INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME | J&K bets big on biotech sector, attracts several investments

The Jammu and Kashmir government has received 338 proposals associated with the biotech sector, which is emerging as a priority sector after the launch of the new Industrial Development Scheme.

"With new biotech capabilities and innovation, Jammu and Kashmir, bestowed with more than 3,500 medicinal plant species, will be able to harness market advantages in the most effective way and help the farmers to generate more income. The establishment of organic-based and pharmaceutical companies will be successful in linking the abundant natural wealth of J&K neglected for decades with the industry," a government official had said.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said the inauguration of the Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua will transform the economy and enable scientists to tackle the challenges of climate change.

"The enabling infrastructure will fuel a new wave of innovation and impact various sectors, from health and agriculture to cosmetics and materials," he observed.