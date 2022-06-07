'Industrial policy envisages Rs 28,400 cr spending; create 4.5 lakh jobs'

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir is providing an enabling environment for investors to start their business ventures in the Union Territory.

For the Industries and Commerce sector, an allocation of about Rs 555.80 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2022-23 which is Rs 139.84 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation.

The focus of the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy 2021-30 is to attract new investment, creation of employment opportunities for youth, development of backward regions and nurturing of existing industrial units.