Industries Department holds interaction with stakeholders

Srinagar: Director, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Kashmir along-with Director Handicraft and Handloom (H&H), Kashmir today held a detailed interaction with the representatives of various associations/stakeholders representing Artisans, Craftsmen Trade and Tourism sector at Sanat Ghar, Bemina here.

This was the first meeting in the series of monthly meetings to be held in the first week of every month as a follow-up action to the decision taken by LG during his interaction meeting with the various Industrial organizations held at SKICC recently.