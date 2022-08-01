Industries Department holds interaction with stakeholders

Srinagar: Director, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Kashmir along-with Director Handicraft and Handloom (H&H), Kashmir today held a detailed interaction with the representatives of various associations/stakeholders representing Artisans, Craftsmen Trade and Tourism sector at Sanat Ghar, Bemina here.
This was the first meeting in the series of monthly meetings to be held in the first week of every month as a follow-up action to the decision taken by LG during his interaction meeting with the various Industrial organizations held at SKICC recently.
During the interaction, Director, I&C, Kashmir informed the participants about the Single Window Portal wherein all the services provided by various Departments have been made online to ensure time-bound disposal of cases/ issuance of NOCs/ clearances from various Government departments under ‘Ease of Doing Business”, “Business Reforms Action Plan” & PSGA which was followed by a run through the single window portal.
During the interaction, a demonstration was also given by PMU engaged under the BRAP program. Representatives of associations raised various concerns/ issues being faced by them.
Directors of I&C and H&H assured the representatives that both the Departments will strive to address their genuine issues/ concerns on priority as per the provisions formulated by the Government.
Among others, the interaction was attended by Presidents, Chairpersons and office bearers of KCCI, FCIK, CII, MEERAS, PEMA, TAHAFUZ, KPO, KPKU, KHARA KHAROF.