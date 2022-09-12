Inflation soars to 7%, factory output plummets

New Delhi: Retail inflation increased to 7% in August due to high food and fuel prices, which came as a type of double whammy for the Indian economy as factory output fell to a four-month low of 2.4%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be under pressure to hike interest rates once again to control prices, which have remained over the comfort level for the eighth consecutive month, as the CPI inflation trend reverses a three-month downward trend.

CPI inflation climbed to 7 per cent from 6.71 per cent in July and 5.3 per cent in August 2021, official data released on Monday showed.

A sharp increase in cereals and vegetable prices owing to erratic monsoon impacting production was the main reason.