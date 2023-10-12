INSPIRE MANAK COMPETITION | 2 J&K students selected among 60 innovators

Srinagar: In a remarkable showcase of innovation and talent, two students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir have left an indelible mark on the national stage by securing their spots in the highly prestigious 10th National Level and Project Competition (NLEPC), INSPIRE MANAK of 2021–2022.

The INSPIRE MANAK competition, which unfolded during the academic year 2021–2022, bore witness to an astonishing influx of ideas, with a staggering 7,34,000 submissions pouring in from every corner of the country. Following a rigorous selection process that spanned various levels, including schools, districts, and UT/state levels, only 441 ideas managed to secure a coveted place in the final showdown.

Out of this extraordinary pool of talent and innovation, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) of the Government of India meticulously handpicked the top 60 projects, signifying their exceptional promise and potential. Among this select group of young innovators, we are delighted to announce the inclusion of Adil Rashid Bara, a student from HS Lanchanpora in Kupwara, and Preeti Devi from Reasi.