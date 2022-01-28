Insurance companies give cold shoulder to PMFBY in J&K

“Now to look into the reasons behind where the J&K’s is lagging behind in wooing insurance companies to provide cover to crops in the UT, a committee has been constituted by the Principal Secretary Agriculture Department,” a senior official said.

An order issued by the Principal Secretary of Agriculture, NavinChoudhary in this regard reads “ Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee to study the tender documents of PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojana (PMFBY) of J&K and other neighboring states and compare the same with regard to the cost of production, etc. The committee shall find out the reasons for not participation of Insurance companies in tendering process of PMFGY in the UT of J&K.”

The committee will also visit and discuss the issue and seek support from the Ministry of Agriculture, GOI for which the Union Agriculture Secretary has agreed for providing assistance/support for the participation of Insurance Companies in the bidding process in UT of J&K.