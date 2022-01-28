Insurance companies give cold shoulder to PMFBY in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a committee to look into the reasons behind the non-participation of insurance companies in the bidding process for the crop insurance scheme in the Union Territory.
Officials informed that the government invited bids for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), but insurance companies gave the cold shoulder and didn’t participate in the bidding process halting the implementation of the crop insurance in the UT.
“Now to look into the reasons behind where the J&K’s is lagging behind in wooing insurance companies to provide cover to crops in the UT, a committee has been constituted by the Principal Secretary Agriculture Department,” a senior official said.
An order issued by the Principal Secretary of Agriculture, NavinChoudhary in this regard reads “ Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee to study the tender documents of PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojana (PMFBY) of J&K and other neighboring states and compare the same with regard to the cost of production, etc. The committee shall find out the reasons for not participation of Insurance companies in tendering process of PMFGY in the UT of J&K.”
The committee will also visit and discuss the issue and seek support from the Ministry of Agriculture, GOI for which the Union Agriculture Secretary has agreed for providing assistance/support for the participation of Insurance Companies in the bidding process in UT of J&K.
The committee shall submit its report by January 29.
Director Finance Agriculture production is the chairman of the committee, Director Agriculture Jammu is its member, and the director agriculture is the member secretary.
The PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojna (PMFBY) has been a non-starter in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been implemented only in four out of 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir.
Launched on February 18, 2016, The PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojana provides a comprehensive insurance cover against the failure of the crop.
In Kashmir, farmers have been demanding the implementation of crop insurance given the fact that this region is predominantly dependent on the horticulture sector.
Pertinently, prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile state Government of Jammu and Kashmir had approved a weather-based insurance scheme for farmers as the Central insurance scheme—PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojana (PMFBY)—didn’t cover the cash crops of J&K and other losses incurred by farmers due to adverse weather conditions.
In Kashmir, horticulture continues to be the backbone of the economy contributing annually over Rs 10,000 crore to the region.
As per the data analyzed by Greater Kashmir, Fruitindustry has shown significant growth as fruit production has gone up by 14lakh metric tonnes in the past 18 years, similarly, the area under fruit production has too witnessed a spurt by 1.1 lakh hectares.
According to official figures of the government, the area under production of fruits in Jammu and Kashmir is currently 3.31 lakh hectares while in 2001 it was just 2.21 thus an increase of 1.1 lakh hectares.