IT Deptt Srinagar joins Iconic Week celebrations

Srinagar: The Office of the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar Range took part in the celebrations of the Iconic Week of the Ministry of Finance today.

As per the statement issued here, the celebration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and was telecast across 75 major cities of India.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a digital exhibition outlining the stellar work of the Ministry of Finance over the years and launched a special edition of five coins in various denominations with the AKAM logo embossed on them.