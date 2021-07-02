Jack & Jones showroom opens in City Walk Mall

Srinagar: Bestseller Group (Jack & Jones and Selected Homme) today inaugurated its showroom in City Walk Mall Residency Road Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the Showroom was inaugurated by Abdul Kabir In presence of SumitSuneja Head Business Development Bestseller Group. ManojNatu Nation Sales Manager Bestseller Group, Manzoor Ahmad Shah Owner of City Walk Mall were also present on the occasion.

While talking on the occasion Abdul Kabir showroom owner said “Jack & Jones has shops in most European countries, the Middle East, India, China, Uruguay, and Canada (over 45 countries in total). Jack & Jones is one of the biggest European fashion companies in China with more than 1,200 shops and is said to be "one of the only foreign clothing companies successful at penetrating the middle price range Chinese consumer market". Shops sell either clothing of one single brand or of all brands of the company. The Jack & Jones brand is sold in approximately 2,000 retail shops, of which 270 are Jack & Jones franchises.”