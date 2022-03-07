Jamkash launches New WagonR

Srinagar: Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd today launched New WagonR, one of the most iconic and highest selling cars in the country.

As per the handout, the unveiling of the car was done by the Chief guest for the occasion Zaffar Akeel Shah (AVP) JK Bank RR along with Irfan Ahmad (Managing Director), and Aawan Ahmad (CEO), officials of Mahindra and Mahindra, Chola Mandalam were also present on the occasion.