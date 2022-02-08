Jammu business community in distress as tourist influx plummets

Jammu: Jammu business community is in distress as the tourist influx has plummeted to just 10 percent, leading to business losses.
“The business related to the tourism sector like hotel industry, travel, and dry fruit shopkeepers has sunk in Jammu after trains directly going to Katra,” said president, Hotel and Lodges Jammu, Pawan Gupta.
Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the business was already suffering due to COVID and then weekend lockdown has broken our back.
“Bookings in hotels were canceled with the weekend lockdown putting the hotel industry in trouble. Due to the persistent unfavorable situation, our business has dropped below 10 percent,” he claimed.
He said that the government should announce a package for the second wave and third wave of Covid19 so that the business community gets a sigh of relief like they were given some relief with regard to electricity.
Even though the existing situation is not suitable for business growth, he said that the poor infrastructural development of tourism sites and the roads leading to such sites are in dilapidated condition.
“Renovation work of Mubarak Mandi is still underway and it has taken so many years. Similarly, the artificial lake project on Tawi River has missed many deadlines, and no change in infrastructure to attract tourism in the last ten years has happened,” he said.
He further said that the government should improve the infrastructure of the tourist destinations with good approach roads, while appreciating Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for the promotion of border tourism in Suchetgarh and the development of Tawi Bank on the pattern of Savarmati River.
He demanded that “Suchetgarh border will become more attractive with facilities and if their troops (Pakistani Rangers) also take out similar parades on their side (in Pakistan) like BSF troops do to attract tourism.”
He said that the Chamliyal Mela near the International Border in Samba should also be developed as a tourist destination and promoted accordingly.
Another businessman and president, Jammu Civil Society, Baldev Khullar said that there is a lot to be done for the promotion of tourism in Jammu except raising questions about the government.
He suggested promoting public-private partnerships for the promotion of the tourism sector in Jammu by allowing permits for various areas connecting the tourist destinations.
“Road Transport Corporation introduced buses for tourist spots in Jammu but we should know whether our roads are widened and attractive. You take RS Pura-Suchetgarh road, the road towards Mubarak Mandi Complex, Mansar, and other locations. There is a need to improve infrastructure,” he said.
He further said that “The government must promote public-private partnership so that the pilgrims can be converted into tourists in Jammu. We can use private and RTC buses for tourism promotion by permitting these buses to ply on the routes like Jammu-Pathnitop-Sanasar and then towards Srinagar, Akhnoor-Rajouri-Shahdara Sharief-Mugal road, etc.”
He further suggested that “Permits should be issued on tourist destination routes to the specific buses concerning the promotion of the tourism sector in Jammu.”
“After August 5, 2019, Covid19 impacted our business, and the lockdown to date has not allowed us to stand again,” he added.
“The government must think about encouraging public-private partnership for the promotion of the tourism sector in Jammu,” he said while asserting that Jammu has ample sites where pilgrims and tourists can come but there is a need to take up coordinated efforts.