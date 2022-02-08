Jammu business community in distress as tourist influx plummets

Jammu: Jammu business community is in distress as the tourist influx has plummeted to just 10 percent, leading to business losses.

“The business related to the tourism sector like hotel industry, travel, and dry fruit shopkeepers has sunk in Jammu after trains directly going to Katra,” said president, Hotel and Lodges Jammu, Pawan Gupta.

Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the business was already suffering due to COVID and then weekend lockdown has broken our back.

“Bookings in hotels were canceled with the weekend lockdown putting the hotel industry in trouble. Due to the persistent unfavorable situation, our business has dropped below 10 percent,” he claimed.