Jammu Chamber seeks VAT, power amnesty schemes

Jammu: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu deputation on Monday called on the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo and demanded various amnesty schemes for the trader community.

The deputation submitted a memorandum of its demands to the Financial Commissioner.

Chamber deputation led by its president Arun Gupta demanded VAT and power amnesty schemes for the concerned business community. It was explained that under VAT and power amnesty schemes it was provided that defaulters could deposit their dues without interest and penalties but due to continued lockdown and financial crunch some traders could not avail the benefit of the scheme, therefore, deserved one more chance to deposit the VAT dues and power bills without interest and penalties. It was also demanded that the limit for e-way bills should be enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.