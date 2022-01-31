Jammu Chamber seeks VAT, power amnesty schemes

Jammu: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu deputation on Monday called on the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo and demanded various amnesty schemes for the trader community.
The deputation submitted a memorandum of its demands to the Financial Commissioner.
Chamber deputation led by its president Arun Gupta demanded VAT and power amnesty schemes for the concerned business community. It was explained that under VAT and power amnesty schemes it was provided that defaulters could deposit their dues without interest and penalties but due to continued lockdown and financial crunch some traders could not avail the benefit of the scheme, therefore, deserved one more chance to deposit the VAT dues and power bills without interest and penalties. It was also demanded that the limit for e-way bills should be enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
The Chamber president also urged the Financial Commissioner to ensure that power bills from hoteliers should be charged on the pattern of industries as was the case in the past. The CCI delegation also requested Dulloo that Industries, which could not claim the SGST in the year 2017, should be given a chance to claim that amount.
The CCI also asked Dulloo to give an opportunity to the assessees of GST to file their GST returns during the lockdown period of COVID-19. It was also informed that there were some assesses, who also filed their GST returns after the expiry of date therefore an appeal was made that their cases should also be considered and brought under the scheme.
The delegation also sought government help in the revival of ‘The Citizens Cooperative Bank Limited Jammu’ and also demanded the extension of a 5 percent interest subsidy to the business community which was given during the first phase of the lockdown.
The Financial Commissioner assured of early consideration of issues put forth during the meeting.