Jio adds highest number of subscribers in J&K

Srinagar: Reliance Jio has added over 1 lakh subscribers, the highest among all operators in the Jammu and Kashmir service area in the month of April 2022, as per the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the statement, with this Jio has achieved a subscriber base of 46.67 lakhs in J&K as of 30th April 2022 with an overall 38.5% market share in a short span of less than six years of its commercial operation, cementing Jio’s position as the most preferred telecom brand in the service area.