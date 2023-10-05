Jio launches Disney Hotstar bundled plans

Srinagar: This cricket season Jio prepaid users can enjoy buffer-free LIVE cricket matches in HD with new Disney+Hotstar bundled plans.

A statement said that Jio has introduced monthly, quarterly & annual prepaid plan bundles with data, unlimited voice, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

The basic plan is priced at Rs 328 and comes with 1.5 GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. In addition, Jio has also introduced a Rs 758 plan which offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days and comes with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days respectively and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.

With the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans, user will also get access to Disney+ Hotstar’s rich library of specials, national & international content, the press handout said.