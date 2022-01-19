Jio surpassed BSNL to become the country's largest fixed broadband provider

New Delhi: JioFiber added 0.19 million subscribers to become the number 1 operator in the fixed broadband segment in just about two years from commercial launch, with 4.34mn FBB subs.

JioFiber's market share improved 85bp month on month to 16.9 percent (launched commercially in Sep-19), Nomura said in a report.

Bharti added 0.1mn subs to reach 4.08mn FBB subs (up 68% since May-20), with market share up 60bp m-m to 15.9 percent.