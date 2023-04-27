JioCinema announces 12 Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan car Winners

Srinagar: Just over a week after announcing the 10 car winners on Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema announced 12 more winners who won a car each for TATA IPL 2023 matches played between April 18 and 26.
As per the statement issued here, last night’s battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders found the latest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Car Winner as Adarsh Jiji from Ernakulam, Kerala claimed the contest’s top prize.
Gujarat found its first winner as Mayur Natvarbhai Patel from Ahmedabad won the car during the clash of champions between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on April 25. The April 24th tussle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals saw Mumbai resident Ashish Kantilal Patel winning a car.
Ajinkya Rahane’s 29-ball 71* on April 23 was not the only adrenaline-pumping highlight of the day. TATA IPL’s super Sunday saw Jitendra Kumar Kushwaha based out of Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, and Venkateshwarlu Mudideni of Hyderabad take home a super prize of one car each, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals games, respectively.
Similarly, during Saturday’s doubleheader on April 22 where Punjab Kings took on Mumbai Indians in a 400+ runs game, and Gujarat Titans squared off against Lucknow Super Giants in their backyard, Elangbam Wangoiningthou Meitei from Thouwal in Manipur, and Jamuna of Delhi won a car each, respectively.
Sombhu Roy of Asansol in West Bengal bagged the contest’s grand prize during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home game against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on April 21.