J&K among top 5 States, UTs in farm income: Govt

Srinagar: The farmer-centric reforms launched by Jammu and Kashmir government in the past two years have empowered the farmer community socially and economically by increasing their income manifold making them Aatma Nirbhar.

J&K is now among the top five states and UTs in terms of farm income with a monthly income of Rs 18,918 per farmer.

The UT government is constantly striving to provide farmers with direct access to modern technologies and credit facilities besides encouraging natural farming to improve profitability and sustainability in agriculture and allied sectors.