J&K bags ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Horticulture’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Horticulture’ in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021.

The UT was awarded at an event held at New Delhi as a part of ‘India Governance Forum’.

J&K has topped in the Horticulture category nationally in the ‘SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021’.

Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Mohammad Akbar Wani received the award on behalf of Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, J&K Government.