J&K Bank expands delivery network for Gold Loan Scheme

Srinagar: J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO BaldevPrakash today rolled out the scaling up of Gold Loan Scheme under the slogan “Cash in Need, Gold Indeed” to 150 designated branches in an event held at the Bank’s corporate headquarters.

The launch event was attended by Bank’s General Managers, Deputy General Managers and other senior officials.

The scale-up will see 152 designated J&K branches extending easy, economical and speedy loan facilities to customers simply after pledging their Gold Ornaments and Jewellery. The bank offers a concession of 50 bps (1/2 percentage point) to women borrowers under the revised scheme which has been aligned with the requirements of borrowers at competitive pricing.

While commending the concerned department for devising a customer-friendly scheme, MD & CEO urged the operational levels to ensure that borrowers are made aware of the benefits of the facility.