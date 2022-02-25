J&K Bank GSS e-portal for loan applications launched

Jammu: Continuing with the march towards cross-cutting digitization in J&K, the chief secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the J&K Bank GSS e-portal for real-time tracking of credit applications under government-sponsored schemes and described it as an important step towards transparency in the processing of loan applications in the bank.

He said this initiative will address the longstanding concerns surrounding the processing of GS loan applications in the bank and enable the applicants and the sponsoring agencies to make timely interventions if and when necessary.