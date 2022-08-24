J&K Bank hosts 84th Annual General Meeting

While highlighting the surpassing of Rs 500 Cr annual-profit milestone for FY2021-22, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash underscored the Bank’s vital importance for the economy of two union territories at the 84th AGM themed - Aiming beyond the Horizon.

“J&K Bank continues to be the major financial player in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with a leading market-share of over 64% and 58% respectively as of March 31, 2022”, he said.

Detailing the recent steps that the Bank has taken to increase business while streamlining its systems and services, he said, “During the last financial year, your bank has embarked upon a transformational journey and some major initiatives have been undertaken. Your bank achieved the long cherished goal of rollover to Finacle 10 joining the league of major banks using the most advanced core banking solution. With the new platform, your bank shall be able to benefit from enhanced digital offerings to customers, CRM functionality, customers segmentation, API integration and other advanced functionalities.”