J&K Bank MD Baldev Prakash calls on FM

Srinagar: MD and CEO J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash, today called upon Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

On the occasion, Finance Minister directed the Bank to continue its mission of financial empowerment.

The Bank has been playing its role well in the development of J&K, Ladakh and other parts of the country. All its current efforts must match the scale of challenges people face economically, she said.