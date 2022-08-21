J&K Bank offers additional 75 bps on FDs for senior citizens

Jammu: To celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank is offering additional 75 bps on Term Deposits of senior citizens and retired bank staff.

“Senior citizens shall be provided additional interest rate as for them the rate has been revised from 0.50 % per annum (at present) to 0.75 % per annum, over and above the rate of interest mentioned in the schedule of interest rates on term deposits only,” a handout issued by J&K Bank said.

It further added that the Resident Indian retired bank staff who are senior citizens shall be provided additional interest rate as the rate of interest for them has been revised from 1.50 % per annum (at present) to 1.75 % per annum, over and above the rate of interest mentioned in the schedule of interest rates.