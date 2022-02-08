J&K Bank Q3 net profit jumps up 164% YoY to Rs 173.95 crore

Srinagar: J&K Bank Net Profit has witnessed a steep rise of 164%YoY in the December Quarter of FY 2021-22. The bank stated this after its Board of Directors reviewed and approved the numbers for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, in a meeting held today at the Bank’s Zonal Office in Gurgaon, New Delhi.

The profits have more than doubled YoY to Rs 173.95 Cr from Rs 65.94 Cr recorded for the third quarter of the last financial year, while in aggregate terms, the bank has earned Rs 389.36 Cr net profit for nine months, which is 235%up against Rs 116.37 Cr clocked during nine-months of the last fiscal.