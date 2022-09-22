J&K Bank, SDA launch Property Management Portal for public

Srinagar: J&K Bank and Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today unveiled the “Property Management Portal for Public” in a modest but effective ceremony held here at the Bank’s corporate headquarter, continuing the push toward the digitalisation of public utility services.
The Bank’s General Manager (Government Business) Syed RaisMaqbool and Vice Chairman SDA Haris Ahmad Handoo jointly launched the portal in presence of Director Land Management SDA Tahir Mustafa Malik, Bank’s Deputy General Manager Manju Gupta, Cluster Heads Riyaz Ahmad, Syed Adil Bashir and other senior officers of SDA and the Bank.
Expressing gratitude to the Bank on the occasion, Vice Chairman Haris Ahmad Handoo said, “I thank and congratulate J&K Bank for providing us with a such a user-friendly portal that will make our services easily accessible for the people. The portal has automated the process of application that will help us to connect with our clients round the clock in an efficient and transparent manner.”
“It is a single-point access to a host of application services for the citizenry that I hope will be beneficial for both the institutions”, he added.
Terming the launch of the portal as a welcome step in the journey of collaboration between J&K Bank and SDA, General Manager Syed RaisMaqbool said, “The idea of collaborating with SDA and other important institutions for digitalization of public amenities is to enhance ease-of-services for the people and today’s launch is a small but welcome step in that direction only.”
“As an institution we value relationships very much and understand well that relationships need to be reinforced through connect. In coming days, we would like to strengthen our bond with SDA further to facilitate people avail the services of the department”, he added.
Participants, on the occasion, watched live demonstration of the registration process on the portal that has been designed by the Bank in collaboration with its technical partner Ideogram Technology Solutions for providing hassle-free government services to the people. The function concluded with ‘vote of thanks’ presented by the Bank’s DGM Manju Gupta.
Notably, the services offered by SDA to citizens on the portal are application for transfer of lease hold rights, application for transfer of leasehold rights to Proprietary rights, transfer of ownership rights/addition, deletion of name in the allotment, lease and license, application for a mortgage of property for raising financial assistance for construction/renovation of residential house, application for grant of no dues certificate and application for allotment of Strip of land available to adjacent plots.