J&K Bank, SDA launch Property Management Portal for public

Srinagar: J&K Bank and Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today unveiled the “Property Management Portal for Public” in a modest but effective ceremony held here at the Bank’s corporate headquarter, continuing the push toward the digitalisation of public utility services.

The Bank’s General Manager (Government Business) Syed RaisMaqbool and Vice Chairman SDA Haris Ahmad Handoo jointly launched the portal in presence of Director Land Management SDA Tahir Mustafa Malik, Bank’s Deputy General Manager Manju Gupta, Cluster Heads Riyaz Ahmad, Syed Adil Bashir and other senior officers of SDA and the Bank.

Expressing gratitude to the Bank on the occasion, Vice Chairman Haris Ahmad Handoo said, “I thank and congratulate J&K Bank for providing us with a such a user-friendly portal that will make our services easily accessible for the people. The portal has automated the process of application that will help us to connect with our clients round the clock in an efficient and transparent manner.”

“It is a single-point access to a host of application services for the citizenry that I hope will be beneficial for both the institutions”, he added.