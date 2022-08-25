J&K Bank seeks to tap 'accelerated growth phase' in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bank aims to tap the benefits of the phase of accelerated growth driven by various measures taken by the Union Territory administration, especially in infrastructure, agriculture and tourism sectors, a top bank official said.

"We see a new phase of accelerated growth unleashing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, agro-based industry and tourism sectors. Being a major player with around 65 percent market share here, we see J&K Bank as a major beneficiary of this imminent growth dynamic," MD and CEO of the Bank BaldevPrakash told PTI.

Prakash listed various steps initiated in the Union Territory as the key enablers for the growth, including the industrial economic package backed by an industry-conducive policy, digitisation of land records, creation of land banks, and government's keen focus on attracting investments into the region by increasing the ease-of-doing business amid improving law and order environment.

"Also, with the roll-out of UT government's recent industrial policy package of over Rs 28,000 crore and reported investment proposals of above Rs 50,000 crorematerialising in the region, we feel very well-placed to leverage and capitalise on the evolving opportunities both on the lending front as well as savings accruing from the employment generation and overarching economic development," he added.