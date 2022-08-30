J&K Bank throws open its new premises in Kulgam

Srinagar: Making services more convenient for its customers, J&K Bank on Monday threw open new premises of its General Bus Stand Laroo Branch in Kulgam. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (IAS) inaugurated the new premises in presence of Bank’s Zonal Head Anantnag Tasaduq Ahmad Dar, Cluster Head Kulgam Muhammad Shafi Bhat, besides senior officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (IAS) thanked the Bank’s management for the new premises, which he said, would go a long way in providing better services to the people of Laroo and adjoining areas while making their stay in the Bank more comfortable.