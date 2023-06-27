J&K Bank wins ‘Gold’ at Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023

Srinagar: Continuing with its outstanding performance, J&K Bank has won accolades at Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards – 2023 by winning ‘Gold Award’ under the category of Process Innovation in Small Bank segment. Notably, it was the 8th edition of the Awards that recognized outstanding innovation initiatives from across the world in ten distinct categories.

General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Rakesh Koul received the trophy on behalf of the Bank for ‘fully automated bulk parallel processing of pension transactions with significantly reduced execution time during the award ceremony held in Bengaluru.

While congratulating the entire staff for the international achievement, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “With Eid jubilations already in the air, the golden recognition of the Bank’s process innovation at such an internationally prestigious platform has added further radiance to our collective delight. Besides, I feel very happy to see our IT-led initiatives leading the bank’s transformational journey and receiving such impressive acknowledgement.”