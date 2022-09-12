J&K government initiates measures to contain spread of Lumpy Skin Disease

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for controlling the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts and other concerned officials attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

At the outset, the meeting discussed the recommendations of Department Of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India wherein the States and UTs were asked to go for mass vaccination and to ramp up testing.