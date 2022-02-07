J&K govt dispels milk dumping report as ‘attention grabbing’ tactics

“We have reached every major milk producer in Kashmir and there is no truth in the rumor that dairy farmers are finding it difficult to sell their produce”.

Choudhary said J&K is going to be milk surplus UT by 2023. “We are ensuring that various purchasers like Amul, etc. continue to impart value addition to our milk production.

“Amul is increasing its take-off capacity by one lakh litres. Similarly, other buyers are also increasing their take-off capacity.