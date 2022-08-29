J&K Govt infuses Rs 366 cr capital into 3 district Central cooperative banks

In order to truly realize the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’, Cooperatives in J&K focus on agri-marketing, food processing, branding, supply of seeds and other innovative activities in dairy and handicrafts. The government has asked all the stakeholders to take necessary steps via cooperative institutions in making all Panchayats of the UT prosperous and creating village infrastructure, so that by taking inspiration from the past, a prosperous future can be built.

The government determined to deepen the cooperative movement as a people-based movement to reach citizens at the grassroots. Cooperative movement was a way of life, and not just a business or credit lending activity. In a major bid to strengthen cooperatives, highest 66 new FPOs were registered in 2022020–21, while6 cooperatives were registered in same year.

As per the statistics of the department, 138 cooperative societies were revived and made functional.

Notably for the first time Super Bazars were brought on GeM portal, computerised bills were introduced in Super Bazars for greater accountability and five Super Bazars have been taken up for modernisation.