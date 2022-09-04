J&K Govt initiates measures to promote MICE tourism

Srinagar: After registering a record tourist footfall this year-mainly in leisure and adventure tourism- as a result of sustained efforts of the Tourism Department and the stakeholders during the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir, is opening to MICE tourism.

Over the past couple of months, many corporate delegations have visited Kashmir and many more are planned for the coming seasons. These days executives from travel giant Make My Trip and other travel companies are in the Valley with their clients-numbering from hundreds-from the corporate world.

Yesterday a group of these executives met the Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez and briefed him about their activities and future plans.