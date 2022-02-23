J&K govt notifies Excise Policy

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday notified its Excise policy 2022-23 with the avowed objective of “rationalising the number of taxes or duties and other levies to optimize revenues for common good.”
As per the notification issued by the Finance Department, the Excise Policy will come into force on April 1, 2022 and will continue to remain in force till March 31, 2023.
“However, the government may revise the same at any point of time during the course of the year,” read the notification.
Policy objectives specified in the notification will be to “bring about greater social consciousness and awareness about the harmful effects of consumption of liquor and alcoholic beverages and drug abuse and to encourage the transition from high to low alcoholic content beverages.”
“To check bootlegging or smuggling of liquor and narcotic drugs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from neighbouring states or Union Territories and to provide choice of liquor brands and places for consumption to its consumers ·and a level playing field to all the stake holders” have also been spelt as policy objectives in the notification.
On Tuesday, the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo, in a press conference here, had enumerated salient features of the policy and new conditions incorporated in it to make it transparent.