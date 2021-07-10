J&K govt to develop Munddaji in Rafiabad as tourist destination

Srinagar: After persistent demand of the residents of Rafiabad area, the J&K Government is mulling to develop Munddaji in Rafiabad belt of Baramulla district as a tourist destination.
The Munddaji is located at the end point of the Rafiabad belt of Baramulla which connects to the Qaziabad belt of the Langate of Kupwara district.
The area remains abuzz during peak summer months as it is considered as a one stop destination by the locals of Handwara and Baramulla district.
Located in the lap of mountains surrounded by green forests, the area has become a main attraction for youth across Kashmir for the past two years.
Developing it as a tourist destination was a long pending demand of the locals of the Rafiabad belt. After delay for several years, the J&K government has started the process for its overall development.
The Director Tourism Kashmir G N Itoo on Saturday visited Munddaji to take on spot inspection of the location and accordingly issue directions to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the overall development of the unexplored tourist destination.
“I visited Munddaji to check the area and we will assess what best will suit the area for its development and to make it a tourist destination. The DPR will be prepared and execution of the project will be started after proper assessment,” he said.
It was a long pending demand of the locals of Rafiabad belt to see Munddaji being developed as a tourist destination. The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile J&K state wherein the local MLA demanded Muddaji be developed as a tourist destination.
Located at a distance of around 35 kilometresBaramulla, it is geographically accessible from Kupwara district. Rangpath village in Mawar belt of KupwaraQaziabad connects with the tourist destination through Dogripora. However, due to the bad road conditions, the visitors prefer the Dangiwacha route to reach the destination.
“Road connecting to this destination via Rangpath is not preferred because it has developed big potholes which makes it difficult to pass the vehicle. It is a patch of only two kilometers length at Rangpath which forces people from Qaziabad to choose Dangiwacha road to visit Munddaji,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, a local resident of Rangpath.
Notably, people visit Munddaji as it is usually referred to as a combination of Gulmarg and Pahalgam because of the terrains, mountains, forests and the fresh water streams.
After reaching Munddaji, people have access to see life in the adjoining villages of Hamam, Markoot and Doniwari. “This belt remained quite busy during the lockdown period post Abrogation of Article 370,” a local said.
Meanwhile, the director tourism G N Itoo said the department is seriously working to develop it as a tourist destination.