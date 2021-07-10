J&K govt to develop Munddaji in Rafiabad as tourist destination

Srinagar: After persistent demand of the residents of Rafiabad area, the J&K Government is mulling to develop Munddaji in Rafiabad belt of Baramulla district as a tourist destination.

The Munddaji is located at the end point of the Rafiabad belt of Baramulla which connects to the Qaziabad belt of the Langate of Kupwara district.

The area remains abuzz during peak summer months as it is considered as a one stop destination by the locals of Handwara and Baramulla district.