'J&K Govt using latest technologies to boost Fish Farming culture'

Srinagar: J&K Government is Promoting Fisheries culture by use of latest technologies of Fish Farming like Composite Fish Culture of Indian Major Carps and Exotic Carps besides quality Trout Seed is being produced for amplifying the growth of this sector.

The department is also promoting the sector by filling the Natural Cold Water Streams with trout seeds to promote sports fisheries across Jammu & Kashmir.

The fisheries department is also propagating fish Culture in Private Sector to provide avenues of earnings to the educated unemployed youth besides the development of recreational Fisheries as a means of earning for the interested persons who take up Aquarium Fisheries as a trade is also being promoted.

Notably, Kashmir offers one of the best spring-fed as well as snow-fed trout fishing, in the world, with pollution-free, scenic and exclusive streams and rivers with snow-capped peaks and thick pine forests, besides a number of freshwater lakes.