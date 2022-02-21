J&K govt working on dairy development to double farmers' income by 2022

Dairy is one of the most important sectors and the vast population living in rural areas relies on dairy and livestock for their livelihood. Therefore, improving the position of the dairy sector in J&K is directly proportional to improving the socio-economic condition of people.

Since the launch of ‘Operation Flood’ in 1970 which transformed India from a milk deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer, White Revolution is gaining momentum in the whole of the country and J&K is also marching on the path.

The majority of the dairy producers in J&K are smallholders having 2-3 animals, while the UT is producing 70 lakh liters of milk per day.