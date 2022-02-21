J&K govt working on dairy development to double farmers' income by 2022

Srinagar: With an aim to double farmers’ income by 2022, Jammu and Kashmir government is working on several schemes on dairy development to lift the rural economy and improve livelihoods.
As per the official statement, being an agrarian region, the agriculture sector contributes 16.18 percent to J&K’s GDP, of which 35 percent is contributed by the Dairy Sector.
Dairy is one of the most important sectors and the vast population living in rural areas relies on dairy and livestock for their livelihood. Therefore, improving the position of the dairy sector in J&K is directly proportional to improving the socio-economic condition of people.
Since the launch of ‘Operation Flood’ in 1970 which transformed India from a milk deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer, White Revolution is gaining momentum in the whole of the country and J&K is also marching on the path.
The majority of the dairy producers in J&K are smallholders having 2-3 animals, while the UT is producing 70 lakh liters of milk per day.
To increase production, the production government has started several schemes like dairy entrepreneurship development scheme (DEDS) which focuses on setting up small dairy farms.
And in this scheme, 15000 dairy units of two cows each will be distributed as a special package for Jammu and Kashmir.
Government is also working on cooperatives, as it helps to make milk production profitable with Jammu and Kashmir milk producers cooperative limited (JKMPCL) is also working to raise the capacity from 50,000 LPD of milk production to 3 lakh LPD.
Integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) is another scheme which not only focuses on providing financial assistance, but also supporting the dairy producer by providing milking machine, bulk milk cooling unit at 50% subsidy, paneer making machine, khoya making, dahi making, cream separator, ice cream making machine, butter and ghee making machine, milk van, milk ATM and DG Set.