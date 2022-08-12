J&K IMPARD signs MoU with NICF New Delhi

Srinagar: J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD) today signed MoU with the National Institute of Communication and Finance (NICF), New Delhi under the Aegis of IGOT -Karamyogi programme of DoPT, through Video Conferencing.
The MoU was signed by Director General, J&K IMPARD, Surabh Bhagat and Director General, NICF, Shrikant Panda.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Bhagat highlighted the main objectives of this MoU which includes emphasis on sharing of Advocacy, Research Support, Technical 86 Handholding Assistance, Capacity Building in various areas including Public Administration, Finance and various Government schemes.
Director General, NICF on the occasion highlighted that with the help of this MoU, both the parties will regularly exchange faculties, co-hosting of workshops, Utilization of Infrastructure and Mutual Access to Library etc. Will be priority
NICF is a recognized Central Training Institute of DoPT operating under the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communication, Government of India for officers of Post as Information services of Government of India
Director Trainings, IMPARD Srinagar Dr Jahan Ara Jabeen; Joint Director, IMPARD, Priyanka Bhat; Deputy Director IMPARD, Srinagar, Umar Shafi Pandit; Manu Kapoor, Assistant Professor, IMPARD, Jammu and various faculty members from IMPARD were present in the ceremony.
Officers from NICF who participated through video conferencing included Ranvijay Singh, Director, NICF, Manish Gupta, Director, NICF and other officers who were present in the ceremony.
This MoU marks the 25th MoU signed by JK IMPARD with ATIs 8s CTIs.