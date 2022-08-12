J&K IMPARD signs MoU with NICF New Delhi

Srinagar: J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD) today signed MoU with the National Institute of Communication and Finance (NICF), New Delhi under the Aegis of IGOT -Karamyogi programme of DoPT, through Video Conferencing.

The MoU was signed by Director General, J&K IMPARD, Surabh Bhagat and Director General, NICF, Shrikant Panda.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Bhagat highlighted the main objectives of this MoU which includes emphasis on sharing of Advocacy, Research Support, Technical 86 Handholding Assistance, Capacity Building in various areas including Public Administration, Finance and various Government schemes.