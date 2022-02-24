J&K on path of self-sufficiency in power sector: Government

REFORMS IN POWER SECTOR

In the year 2020, the J&K government had constituted a four-member task force on power sector reforms for implementation of the initiatives, schemes, and relief measures under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The initiatives included Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion to Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) as a concessional loan offering by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Limited, tariff policy reforms encompassing consumer rights, promotion of industry and sustainability of power sector, and distribution reforms in the power sector.

Reforms in the power sector were rolled out in J&K in 2019 with the formation of separate transmission and distribution corporations for the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Subsequently, the existing employees of the J&K government’s Power Development Department (PDD) were moved to these corporations.