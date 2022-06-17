'J&K produces 7 million kg wool annually'

He maintained that such an industry has the potential to provide employment to thousands of our youth thereby tiding over the problem of unemployment here. He asked the officers to look into all the aspects of reviving this industry here including the one on PPP mode. He observed that a well-thought plan has all the chances of being successful once implemented efficiently.

The ACS, Agriculture observed that it is the only natural fiber in which the nation is deficient. He gave out that proper processing, grading, marketing, and value addition will turn around fortunes for farmers dealing with it. He enjoined upon them to put all the relevant infrastructure to optimal use so that the wool farming becomes remunerative.

The ACS, Industries & Commerce reiterated that the promotion of the trade is the government’s priority. He remarked that the New Industrial Policy has all the attributes for promoting trade and business across J&K.

He noted that any proposal for reviving this industry would be supported unequivocally. He gave out that J&K has enough resources to support any such initiatives. He further asked them that they might look into the possibility of finding the relevant Central Schemes for supporting this initiative.