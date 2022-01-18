J&K receives investment proposals worth Rs 44,327 crore

Moreover, the Industries & Commerce Department was asked to develop handicraft and handloom haats in all district headquarters to provide readymade market to the local products. The Department was further asked to expedite identifying one product per district that can be taken up for large-scale export to national and international markets.

To boost the handicrafts and handlooms of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mehta stressed the linkage of the local market with the e-commerce platforms after suitable certification of product quality. Besides, he also emphasized the importance of GI tag of local products and quality testing thereafter to gain consumers’ confidence in the quality of products from Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed that during the recently held Dubai Expo 2022, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has signed MoUs with various entities to bring in an investment of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore which includes industrial giants like Emaar, Lulu, Matu Investments, Al Maya Group, Noon e-commerce, among others.