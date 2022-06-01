J&K registers 60% growth in GST collection in May

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has registered a growth of 60 percent in GST revenue collection during the month of May 2022 as compared to May 2021.

As per the statistics shared by the Union Ministry of Finance vis-a-vis State/UT-wise growth of GST revenues during May 2022 as compared to May 2021 this evening, Jammu and Kashmir collected Rs 372 Cr in the previous month i.e., May. This figure was Rs 232 Cr in May 2021.

However, the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 134 percent growth in GST revenue collection in May 2022.

It figured on the third slot in the list of States and the Union Territories with only Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep ahead of it by registering 153 percent and 148 percent growth respectively.