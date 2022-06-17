J&K sees acceleration in pace of developmental works under PMDP

Srinagar: The pace of execution of developmental works undertaken under the Prime Minister’s Development Package have been accelerated with the result that 29 projects funded under this package have been completed so far in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the official document accessed by Greater Kashmir, out of 53 development projects funded under PMDP, 29 projects have already been completed/ substantially completed while twelve more projects will be completed during the current financial year. Another six projects are likely to be completed by the end of 2023. The pace of execution of these projects was slow prior to 2019.

From 2015 to 2020, as per officials, only 7 projects were completed out of 53, in the last two years over 22 projects have been fully/substantially completed.

According to a parliamentary committee report, the then Chief Secretary of J&K had informed the panel that as of December 2019, around 46 per cent of funds have been spent under the package while seven projects have already been completed.