'J&K setting benchmark in implementing PM’s Digital India campaign'

Srinagar: J&K Government has launched several path breaking citizen centric IT initiatives aimed at bringing greater transparency in governance and ease of living for citizens.

In the last two years, dedicated efforts have been made by the J&K Administration to create an enabling environment for digital inclusion and promote digital literacy to bridge the gap between government programs and citizen requirements. J&K, through innovation, implementation and inclusion is setting unprecedented benchmarks in digital initiatives and leading by example in Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

Pertinently, J&K is number one in the ranking of UTs in e-governance. Host of initiatives like E-office, BEAMS, Awam ki Awaaz, MyGov, e-Unnat, Digilocker, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani have brought transparency & accountability in governance and made transformational changes in the lives of people. As many as 209 government services have been integrated with the Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback of citizens.