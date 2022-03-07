‘J&K tops several governance indices’

Among the UTs, Delhi followed by Jammu & Kashmir had shown the best incremental performance. In incremental performance, J&K is ranked at number two with a score of 9.55.

In J&K, most of the indicators are in the improved/most improved/fully achieved category as far as the Incremental Performance from the Base Year (2018-19) to Reference Year (2019-20) was concerned.

According to the report, the health index comprises three domains-Health outcomes, Governance and Information, and key inputs and processes. In terms of overall health performance, the UT of J&K had moved one position up.